When we are constantly bombarded with superheroes on the big screen, it’s easy to think of superhuman abilities as pure fantasy. But it might not all be stranger than fiction. While we may not have individuals who can fly or shoot lasers from their eyes, there exists a remarkable group of people whose real-life skills push the very boundaries of human potential.

The source of their powers varies wildly. For some, it's a rare genetic condition and for others, it's the result of relentless training and an unbreakable force of will. The seemingly fictional folks on this list demonstrate that the human mind and body are capable of far more than we typically believe. Prepare to have your idea of what's humanly possible completely redefined as we explore the real-life superhumans who walk among us.