“It Gets Juicy”: Company Tries To Deny Woman Maternity Leave, Underestimates Her
Pregnant woman smiling and speaking on phone at home, addressing maternity leave eligibility with confidence.
Social Issues, Society

“It Gets Juicy”: Company Tries To Deny Woman Maternity Leave, Underestimates Her

In a perfect world, women planning to have children would get the support they need from their employers and the government.

But the reality is often far from perfect.

One woman recently shared on Reddit how her employer tried to claim she wasn’t eligible for maternity pay, hoping she would simply accept it and move on. But she wasn’t about to let that slide—and she found the proof to show they were lying.

Now that she has the evidence, the company is scrambling to make it disappear. Read the full story below.

    The company told the woman she wasn’t eligible for maternity pay

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when she uncovered proof they were lying, they started scrambling to make it disappear

    Image credits: Gabrielle Henderson / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: A F / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Impressive-Serve-759

    Over half of moms have experienced workplace discrimination during or after pregnancy

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Estimates suggest that up to 85% of women in the workforce will become mothers at some point in their careers.

    It’s a testament to progress that many women can pursue both motherhood and their professional goals. But to ensure a healthy and fulfilling motherhood journey, moms need time off to recover and financial support to help raise their children.

    Unfortunately, many businesses see that as a liability and fail to offer proper support.

    A report by the charity Pregnant Then Screwed found that over half of mothers (52%) have faced discrimination while pregnant, on maternity leave, or after returning to work. 64% said their boss or colleagues made hurtful comments about the way they look. One in five reported such negative experiences that they ended up leaving their jobs.

    Research from pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s reveals a similar pattern. According to their workplace surveys, 46% of respondents said they had experienced insensitive comments from colleagues during pregnancy, and 83% felt they had to ‘put on a brave face’ at work.

    These comments can take many forms, beyond the expected judgment about getting pregnant and taking maternity leave.

    “When I revealed my pregnancy at work, I was immediately asked by almost everyone in the company if it was planned or accidental. I had to defend myself, reassuring them that it was an unplanned accidental pregnancy,” Arienne told ABC News Australia.

    Jillian shared that a women’s health organization, where she expected support, withdrew a job offer after finding out she was pregnant.

    While some employers and workplace cultures are actively hostile toward employees navigating pregnancy and parenthood, in many cases, a lack of understanding leads to awkwardness or inaction.

    For parents who have lost a baby during pregnancy or shortly after birth, over two-thirds (69%) said their managers simply didn’t know how to support them.

    The broader issue is a combination of hostility, discrimination, and a lack of information or training on how to handle these sensitive situations.

    “A real cultural shift is needed to develop supportive workplace communities where people feel able to share things with colleagues, ask managers for help when needed, and receive the kind of support that truly works for them,” said Jacqui Clinton, Fundraising Director at Tommy’s.

    Later, the woman shared what the form actually looked like

    Image credits: Impressive-Serve-759

    Readers encouraged her to stand her ground and keep fighting for a fair outcome

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
