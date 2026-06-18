“How Well-Read Are You?”: Prove Yourself By Acing This 20-Question Literature Quiz

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How well-read are you? From Mrs. Dalloway to Ulysses, this quiz is about to test your general literary knowledge. 📚

These 20 questions span the great works of classic and modern literature. From iconic opening lines to unforgettable characters and specific details, we’ll check not only what you remember but what you truly know about the books that define literary history. 📚

Some questions are straightforward; others are designed to catch even confident readers off guard. At the end, you’ll find out whether you’re casually acquainted with the classics or genuinely well-read. So, without further ado, let’s find out 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Berna