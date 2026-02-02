Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
How To Draw The Simpsons Cartoon Characters: Step-By-Step Draw-Along
Hands drawing a Simpsons cartoon character with a pen on white paper in a step-by-step draw-along tutorial.
Visual Art

How To Draw The Simpsons Cartoon Characters: Step-By-Step Draw-Along

nicola_worswick Nicola Worswick Community member
Below are a few examples from my free drawing course. You can access the course here.

This fun and engaging course will guide you step-by-step on how to draw cartoon characters. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist looking to refine your skills, this course is perfect for everyone who loves art!

I can’t wait to see the fantastic cartoons you create! Please feel free to share your drawings with me on my Facebook page or via email, and I’ll showcase them in my cartoon gallery.

More info: youtube.com | captaincuthbertscat.wixsite.com | linktr.ee | Facebook

RELATED:

    How to draw Homer Simpson

    How to draw Marge Simpson

    How to draw Bart Simpson

    How to draw Lisa Simpson

    How to draw Maggie Simpson

    How to draw dog Santas Little Helper from The Simpsons

    How to Snowball the cat from The Simpsons

    Cartoon character
    humor

    Nicola Worswick

    Nicola Worswick

    Author, Community member

    I am an author and illustrator. I have done a series of funny single panel comics. I have also written, illustrated and published 7 childrens books and sell a range of my illustrations on gifts and products on Redbubble. I create free YouTube videos of cartoon workshops, cartoon draw-alongs, games, activities, read-aloud stories and more... Check my Linktree to find links to my social media and websites. https://linktr.ee/scatthecat

