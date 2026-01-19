ADVERTISEMENT

This fun and engaging course will guide you step-by-step on how to draw your very own cartoon characters. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced artist looking to refine your skills, this course is perfect for everyone who loves art!

Below are a few examples from my free drawing course. You can access the course via the link below.

I can’t wait to see the fantastic cartoons you create! Please feel free to share your drawings with me on my Facebook page or via email, and I’ll showcase them in my cartoon gallery on YouTube.

Let’s draw some joy together!

More info: youtube.com | captaincuthbertscat.wixsite.com