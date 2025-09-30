Cornelia Stuyvesant Vanderbilt, George Washington II’s only child, inherited Biltmore Estate after his passing in 1914. When she turned 25, she received her $5 million inheritance from her father, and then later married British aristocrat John Francis Amherst Cecil, with whom she had two sons. Cornelia eventually grew bored with life at Biltmore, divorced her husband, and ran off to Paris, never to be seen in the U.S. again. Her sons, George and William Cecil, went on to inherit the estate. George inherited most of the estate’s land and the Biltmore Farms Company, while William inherited Biltmore House, which is now open to the public as a house museum.

