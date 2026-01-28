How Pearl White Changes Acrylic Pouring Results: Thick Paint Feathery Straight Pour

ADVERTISEMENT

In Episode 2 of my acrylic pouring series, I continue exploring how paint consistency and subtle material choices influence the final result.

This time, I switch Titanium White from Episode 1 with my Pearl White mixture, while keeping everything else the same:

– thicker paint consistency

– same color palette (primary colors, black and pearl white)

– same technique: a feathery straight pour

The goal of this series is simple: to change only one variable at a time and observe how the painting evolves.

In this episode, the only difference is the type of white — and yet the flow, depth, light, and overall mood shift in a completely new direction.

Pearl White behaves differently than Titanium White: it reflects light, adds softness, and creates a subtle glow that changes how colors interact and how the composition feels as a whole.

Sometimes it’s about changing one quiet ingredient — and letting the painting speak.

If you haven’t seen Episode 1, I recommend watching it first: • Paint Consistency in Acrylic Pouring – How…

Paint Consistency in Acrylic Pouring – How It Changes Your Results | Ep.1

There, I use Titanium White and show how paint consistency is tested using different stir sticks before the pour.

More episodes coming soon.

If you enjoy acrylic pouring, fluid art, and relaxed creative experiments, feel free to like, subscribe, and share your thoughts in the comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

More info: youtu.be