How Painting The Sea Helped Me Survive My Depression (13 Pics)
Jane Spooner
I’m Jane Spooner an artist from Gloucestershire in the UK. I’ve always been creative and art has always been a big part of my life – it’s a form of self-care and healing for me. When I’m feeling hopeless, depressed, or anxious, painting is one way that I can calmly be with those feelings and accept myself. Nature is at the heart of my work, and how I connect with the natural world. My chosen medium is encaustic, made with natural materials like beeswax, tree resin and colour pigments; it’s more sustainable. The unpredictable nature of encaustic is what makes it so intriguing to me as an artist. The material has a unique beauty and character that makes every painting unique in its own way, just like the people who create them!

I was drawn to painting the sea as it was how felt, lost in an emotional sea. The deep blue hues called to me, and I knew that I needed to express what I was feeling somehow. The act of painting itself was therapeutic, and as I worked through my emotions on the canvas, I slowly began to feel better. The final product was something that I was really proud of, and I have a few pieces now hanging in my home as a reminder that even on my darkest days, there is hope.

More info: janespoonerartist.com | Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | pinterest.co.uk

Rhythm Of The Sea No.3, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Why art is important for mental health?

Creating art has always been a form of self-care for me. When I’m feeling down or stressed out, painting is one of the ways that I can calm myself down and be with my emotions. It’s a form of meditation, and it allows me to process what’s going on in my head in a creative way.

Troubled Water No.1, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

I think that art is important for mental health for a few reasons. First of all, it’s a form of self-expression. When we’re going through tough times, we often bottle up our emotions because we don’t want to burden others with our problems. But when we keep everything inside, it can lead to explosive anger or depression. Art gives us an outlet to express what we’re feeling in a safe and healthy way.

Troubled Water No.2,Seascape,Original Encaustic Painting

Secondly, art is a form of mindfulness. When we’re focused on creating something beautiful, we’re not focused on our stressors or worries. We’re present in the moment, and that can be incredibly calming for our mental state. And finally, art is a way to connect with others. When we share our artwork with others, we’re opening up about ourselves in a way that can create meaningful connections with others who understand us.

Dark Waves, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

If you’re struggling with your mental health, I encourage you to find an outlet that works for you. For me, that outlet is painting; but for you, it could be anything from writing to cooking to hiking. The important thing is that you find something that brings you joy and peace in your darkest moments; something that helps you remember that there is hope; something that makes you feel alive again.

Tides Are Life, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Music To The Soul, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Back To Me, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Never Underestimate, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Carry Me, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Anchor To Your Strengths, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Weather The Storm, Original Encaustic Painting

Deep Connection, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

After The Storm, Seascape, Original Encaustic Painting

Jane Spooner
Jane Spooner
When I paint, it's like my spirit becomes one with the canvas. There are no boundaries or limits to what can be expressed when you're in a state of flow during the art-making process; all thoughts disappear and only pure feeling remains a sense that anything could happen because life itself is an adventure!

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

