Man Orders Wife To Get A Job If She Doesn’t Want To Go On An Allowance
Woman shopping happily outdoors, representing themes of wife, job, and allowance in a casual urban setting.
Couples, Relationships

Man Orders Wife To Get A Job If She Doesn’t Want To Go On An Allowance

If the relationship between people itself does not pose any problems, sometimes it seems that life likes to intervene and provide something that does. And it can range from something pretty insignificant to something important. 

Like finances. In today’s story, you will read about a couple who faced one of the biggest threats to their relationship, and it was all because of money. Or to be more specific, a woman’s spending habits and her distaste for employment.

More info: Reddit

    Anything can create problems in a relationship — and quite often that is bad decisions

    Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Like in this story, where a couple faces a down due to the woman’s financial habits

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To be more specific, she likes to spend a lot of money, but never goes to work, as she’s stay-at-home mom

    Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After she drops kids at school, she likes to go window shopping, which from time to time ends up in a big sums of money spent

    Image credits: anonymous

    When her husband called her out on it, she got mad and said she won’t get a job, since she’s “not a hardworking girl”

    The OP’s wife is a stay-at-home mom. As the name suggests, she doesn’t go to work; instead, she stays at home, taking care of the kids and the home. 

    Many people say that being a SAHM is no less of a job – after all, it still takes a lot of work. What makes it even harder is that you can’t clock out of it – it’s a 24-hour commitment. In fact, research has found that the time mothers typically spend on parent-related tasks goes up to around a 98-hour work week.

    Additionally, it was also found that the average mother manages to save only an hour and seven minutes for herself every day. So, when you add everything together, it’s not as glamorous as some might think. It might not be considered as a ‘real job’, whatever that means, but it is one. 

    In the case of today’s story, the kids already go to school, which opens up a little more opportunity for her to have some time for herself. After kids are dropped off at school, she goes back to bed, then to Starbucks for a coffee, the gym, and shopping

    The latter part is where the problem arises. It’s not like she’s constantly buying things, but when she is, it costs a pretty penny. For instance, she has spent over $1500 on things like eyelashes, clothes, hair, makeup, and so on. 

    So, the man decided to tell her that she needs to go on a budget and stick to it, as the current situation with her spending bugs her. If she won’t comply with it, she’ll have to either go on an allowance from him or get a job. 

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    At the end of the day, their kids are at school age already; it’s not like they need to be taken care of 24/7 by their mom, as they spend a good chunk of a day in school. Of course, each stay-at-home mom has to make her own choice when it’s time for her to come back to the workforce, depending on career goals, children’s needs, and financial situation. 

    We don’t really know the situation of this family, so we can’t conclude whether this woman is ready or not to go back to work, as not that many details were given. The only thing that was given was that her spending habits are slowly straining the family’s finances, which can be an indication that maybe she needs to get a job. 

    Plus, her husband literally said it out loud. The woman was infuriated only at the idea of it. She told him that she isn’t planning on getting a job, since, in her words, “she isn’t a hardworking girl”. 

    Her reaction prompted the man to question – was his ultimatum a jerk-ish move? Well, at least in the eyes of netizens, it wasn’t. To them, the wife seemed lazy and selfish, so the best “cure” for that would be getting a job. 

    Granted, there were some of the folks who asked for additional context before making their judgment, and didn’t fail to mention the hardships of being a mother.

    So, you see, while most of the people supported the man, there were a few with seeds of doubt about this whole ordeal. Which party are you joining? Share your takes in the comments!

    Many netizens agreed that the woman should either get employed or go on allowance, as it would teach her to be less selfish

    Family
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

