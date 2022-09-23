Entitled Guest Makes Staff Cry So This Employee Gets Pro Revenge On Him, Using The Company Rules To His Advantage

People who work in retail have told many stories of when they had to get a manager when a customer didn’t believe they were telling the truth about their company policy just for the supervisor to agree with the customer, even though the employee was doing as they were told in the first place. But when your coworkers have your back and show that your word is worth respect, it’s a good feeling.

Reddit user Ancient_Ice was that coworker who had others’ backs and pulled such a stunt on a hotel guest who was rude, and in the end, everyone hugged him and thanked him because it was such a traumatic experience dealing with the entitled guest.

More info: Reddit

This hotel employee was just following the rules, but he got the perfect revenge on an entitled guest who made his coworkers cry

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

The story takes place in 1999 in a hotel where the Original Poster (OP) had worked for 2 years. Apparently, the hotel changed franchise and the employee had been there for the training, which not a lot of people had because the turnover was pretty high.

One time the OP came to his shift and noticed that his coworkers looked as if they were crying, and found out that his assumption was right. There was a very rude hotel guest that the employees couldn’t handle because he was on the highest level on the rewards system.

It happened in 1999 and the OP had been working at this hotel for 2 years

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

While the manager, who had only been on the job a few months, was explaining the situation, the OP went to look at the details of this guest and found out that he was also an employee, but worked in a different hotel in the franchise.

This was good news because hotel employees staying at the hotel they work at had to follow certain rules, which were to be respectful, and if not, they would lose their employee discount. The OP was the only one who knew this as, because of the high turnover, this kind of knowledge didn’t get passed along.

He was one of the few people who went though training when the hotel changed franchises as the turnover was pretty high

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

One time the OP came to work and found out that there was a very rude and demanding guest staying there

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

He was so rude that the front desk workers had just finished crying over how he had treated them

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

The manager was able to call the general manager and tell him about the entitled guest’s behavior and the higher-ups reacted very seriously and even gave their personal phone number. The manager thought this was the end of it and the rude employee would get scolded or otherwise punished for his inappropriate behavior.

But there’s more. The OP called the hotel rewards customer service and told them that an employee was using it, which wasn’t allowed. He also hinted that it may not be the first time he had used it, so it would be nice if they could check it.

Image credits: Sascha Kohlmann (not the actual photo)

The OP found out that he was a company employee and the rules said that they had to be respectful if they wanted to keep their employee discount and their job

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

So he told the manager to call his general manager and tell about how he behaved at the hotel

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

The revenge story continues as there are more ways to mess with the employee turned rude guest. He changed his card, removing his concierge access, which gave the entitled guest some additional privileges.

It seems that the guest had already made himself known to every department, because when the OP went to tell them that he was no longer a rewards client and that if he caused any trouble, the front desk would take care of it, everyone seemed relieved and actually happy.

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

In the end, everyone thanked the OP and when he met the rude guest, he was already polite and nice, assumingly after speaking to the general manager. The OP never found out if the employee was fired, but when he went to look up his rewards account, it was deleted.

Even 23 years later, he is remembered by his colleagues as he ran into one of the front desk ladies that he saw crying over the rude guest and she reminded him of this event.

The OP also called the rewards system customer service to tell them that an employee was using it as it was against the rules

Image credits: Steven Miller (not the actual photo)

Everyone was glad that the OP worked there long enough to know these rules and managed to humble the entitled employee

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

People in the comments mostly were angered by the entitled guest, because he was also an employee and he knew how hard this job can get when a guest is demanding and when you can’t reason with them, so why would he make his colleagues go through that?

They also pointed out what a champ the manager was and that even though he was higher in hierarchy, he listened when the employees complained to him and when the OP came up with a plan to pay the rude employee back.

The best part was that the OP didn’t need to put much effort into this revenge, but caused a storm in the entitled employee’s life. What is more, he didn’t do anything questionable to achieve that, because all he needed to do was to point out the rules the employee violated.

In the end, the OP didn’t find out what the employee’s fate was, but he saw that his awards account was canceled

Image credits: Ancient_Ice

We would like to know your opinions on this story. Have you ever seen anything similar happening? Why do you think some people who work in the hospitality industry will behave like jerks when they get to be the customer? Let us know in the comments!