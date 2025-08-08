69 Unsettling Images From The “Horror Pill” Online Group
Horror can be horrifying, sure—but it can also be thrilling. Especially when you’re safely tucked at home, where a blanket, a cup of tea, and a quick flick of a light switch can chase away any lingering chills.
So grab all of that and get cozy, because we’ve put together a compilation of eerie facts, dark theories, and unsettling conspiracies from the Instagram account Horror Pill. Scroll down to read them all.
This post may include affiliate links.
WTH? He killed and dismembered 6 men and got out of prison in 2004?
Nothing good happens in crowded, d**g and alcohol infused venues. Especially after 1am
Read a book about him. As much as you can feel sorry for killers, I felt sorry for him. Lived alone in a very rural area, a poor upbringing, his life could have been so different. He was committed to an asylum and actually thrived there as a good patient, perhaps he just needed other people around to keep him on a kilter.
Terrible that it happened, more terrible how the Orcas were kept there, the suffering they endured, ignored.
Interesting documentary on Netflix about him. Not quite sure why, but of all the serial killer documentaries this one disturbed me the most.
This is why you should not allow executions. You may unknowingly k**l an innocent person.
Chimpanzees can be ferocious and are very strong compared to us humans. Even chimps raised tame and in captivity can suddenly go wild. Do not underestimate them.