Remember being a kid, staying home sick from school or staying up way too late, and getting mesmerized by the hypnotic glow of an infomercial? It was a strange, parallel universe of entertainment where all problems—from tragically dull knives to disastrously scrambled eggs—were presented in dramatic, grayscale "before" footage. The enthusiastic hosts, the overly-impressed audience, the legendary "But wait, there's more!" all felt like a bizarre, hilarious fever dream we weren't supposed to be watching. We laughed at the absurdity, not realizing we were being programmed.

Well, guess what? We're adults now, and those grayscale problems are suddenly in full, high-definition color in our own lives. It turns out that chopping a mountain of vegetables is a pain, and finding a place to store 12 different pans is a nightmare. The shocking plot twist of our generation is that the infomercial people... were right. So we took a glorious trip down memory lane to find the products that have stood the test of time, the ones that went from late-night oddities to legitimately useful items we'd actually spend our own adult money on.