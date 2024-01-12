Hopefully, the sense of pride that you get from investing in your own place is strong within these folks!

#1 Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home Share icon

#2 Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire Share icon

#3 Guess Someone's Gonna Be Late For Work Share icon

#4 My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed Share icon

#5 The Only Path Back To My Room Blocked By Cute But Incredibly Angry Sea Lions Share icon

#6 My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again Share icon

#7 Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work Share icon

#8 After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My S**t In Garbage Bags Cause The Cleaners My Landlord Sent Cleared The Wrong Apartment Share icon

#9 Was Lying In Bed When I Heard A Pop And Shattering Glass.... Share icon

#10 Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker Share icon

#11 Stepmoms Mothers House Was Looted, They Took Everything, Even The Lights Share icon

#12 Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday Share icon

#13 This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through Share icon

#14 Went Under The Porch To Get The Decorations Today, Turns Out Wasps Have Been Squatting… Share icon

#15 1:30 Am And I Hear A Loud Bang Downstairs Share icon

#16 Stepped On A Ketchup Packet Share icon

#17 Real First World Problems Share icon

#18 I Met The Guy Putting A New Roof On My Apartment Today Share icon

#19 Someone Drove A U-Haul Into My Bedroom Share icon

#20 My 6 Year Old Swung On The Gate Once Share icon

#21 Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night Share icon

#22 I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It Share icon

#23 Who Left The Water Running? Share icon

#24 Do You Want To See What God Did To Me Today Share icon

#25 Installed A Lovely Sunlight In My New Bathroom, Without Realizing It Would Perfectly Frame That Horrid Tower Share icon

#26 This Is Why You Don’t Put Up Solar Panels If You Live By A Golf Course Share icon

#27 Grandparents House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving Share icon

#28 Well That Sucks...... My House Got Hit By Lightning Yesterday Share icon

#29 Vacuumed Disposable Cutlery Under My Kids Bed Share icon

#30 Opened This Door While Helping A Relative Today Share icon

#31 Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks Whilst I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink Share icon

#32 I Was Emptying Out The Dishwasher And As I Picked Up A Glass It Exploded In My Hands Anyone Know How I Can Prevent This From Happening Again? Share icon

#33 Bucket Of Paint Fell From Attic, Wiping Out Dresser, Carpet And Walls Share icon

#34 New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side... Share icon

#35 My Tomatoes Look Like A Felled At-At Share icon

#36 2 Weeks Later And The Dust Is Still Everywhere, Had A Lithium Battery Explode While Charging, Fire Extinguisher Dust Was And Still Is Everywhere Share icon

#37 Just Came Back From My Vacations And Found This Growing Into The Ceiling... Share icon

#38 (Oc) Meet Bonnie, Our 3 Month Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid. We Call This Her 'Blue Period' Since She Is Obviously Going Through Some Artistic Phase. (The Chinese Rug Cost Nearly $6,000.) Share icon

#39 Do You Think My Lunch Is Done? Share icon

#40 These Homeowners Were Out Of Town When Their Pool Service Technician Left The Water Running. As A Result, The Pool Overflowed And Contributed To The Failure Of This Deck Share icon

#41 Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate It Every Single Bite Share icon

#42 I'm Never Going To Recover Financially From This Share icon

#43 Not Quite How I Wanted My Morning To Start Share icon

#44 After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors Share icon

#45 Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work Share icon

#46 It Turns Out My New Roomba Is Perfectly Tall Enough To Absolutely Obliterate Itself On The Bottom Of My Swivel Chair Share icon

#47 Upstairs Neighbor Out Of Town For 3+ Weeks With An Overflowing Sink & Now Our Bathroom And Bedroom Walls & Ceiling Are Soaked Through Share icon

#48 Neighbor Across From Me’s Trash Cans. I Don’t Know What Happened To Them, My Dad Says They Weren’t Like This When He Left For Work In The Morning Share icon

#49 Neighbors Insurance Doesn’t Want To Pay For Damages Due To It Being Cause By Nature… Share icon

#50 I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out But This Is What He Left Me After He “Cleaned” Share icon

#51 Wednesday, The Stairs To Get To My And Three Other Apartments Collapsed Share icon

#52 Well.. Dish Soap Is Not Meant For The Dishwasher I Guess Share icon

#53 My Friend’s House Had A Really Nice View Up Until A Couple Of Months Ago Share icon

#54 My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped Share icon

#55 Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Thought I'd Make A Cheesecake To Cheer Myself Up Share icon

#56 Found This Behind My Wardrobe Yesterday... I'm Extremely Allergic To Mold... Share icon

#57 100 Year Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground First Day Of Vacation Share icon

#58 Trying To Clean Your Oven Share icon

#59 Just Fell In My Shower Share icon

#60 I Just Got Back To My Apartment After Winter Break And Found My Bathroom Trashed Share icon

#61 Essential Oil Destroyed My Brand New Kitchen Island. How Can I Fix This? Share icon

#62 My Tempered Glass Mixing Bowl Exploded Today. Now I'm Wondering If I Should Toss The Rest Of The Set Share icon

#63 Moving, Exhausted, Checked Into The Hotel Room And Omg Wtf Share icon

#64 My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence Share icon