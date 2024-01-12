ADVERTISEMENT

Owning a home comes with a lot of responsibilities. It's not just unclogging the drain and mowing the lawn; there are plenty of unforeseen situations, just waiting to happen.

As shown by the subreddit 'Well, That Sucks,' the ceiling might decide to collapse, or a pack of uninvited sea lions might crash at your property for a surprise visit.

Hopefully, the sense of pride that you get from investing in your own place is strong within these folks!

#1

Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home

Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home

gjawhar Report

#2

Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire

Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire

Green____cat Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Downvote this if you like, but it's not really smart to install those either way.

View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Guess Someone's Gonna Be Late For Work

Guess Someone's Gonna Be Late For Work

girolski07 Report

#4

My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed

My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed

Cthulhetta Report

#5

The Only Path Back To My Room Blocked By Cute But Incredibly Angry Sea Lions

The Only Path Back To My Room Blocked By Cute But Incredibly Angry Sea Lions

NanoArowanaTank Report

frcarter avatar
Pandapoo
Pandapoo
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would totally make it back to my room. With a few stops in between.

#6

My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again

My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again

Background-Web-484 Report

#7

Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work

Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work

vachon11 Report

#8

After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My S**t In Garbage Bags Cause The Cleaners My Landlord Sent Cleared The Wrong Apartment

After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My S**t In Garbage Bags Cause The Cleaners My Landlord Sent Cleared The Wrong Apartment

km1180 Report

ladyakiraa82 avatar
Crystal Kelley
Crystal Kelley
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Landlord would have sent them right the hell back to put it all up!

#9

Was Lying In Bed When I Heard A Pop And Shattering Glass....

Was Lying In Bed When I Heard A Pop And Shattering Glass....

iSquishBread Report

#10

Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker

Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker

hospitaltraveler Report

bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had this happen but it was the toilet from above apartment and it smelled really bad!!

#11

Stepmoms Mothers House Was Looted, They Took Everything, Even The Lights

Stepmoms Mothers House Was Looted, They Took Everything, Even The Lights

6chrier Report

#12

Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday

Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday

PCDevine Report

#13

This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through

This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through

StickyMcdoodle Report

#14

Went Under The Porch To Get The Decorations Today, Turns Out Wasps Have Been Squatting…

Went Under The Porch To Get The Decorations Today, Turns Out Wasps Have Been Squatting…

DeadLightsOut Report

#15

1:30 Am And I Hear A Loud Bang Downstairs

1:30 Am And I Hear A Loud Bang Downstairs

melissa9720 Report

#16

Stepped On A Ketchup Packet

Stepped On A Ketchup Packet

contra31 Report

#17

Real First World Problems

Real First World Problems

Just_Huan Report

doggurl08 avatar
Vicki Doggurl
Vicki Doggurl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Magic The Gathering cards dropped on the stairs. A huge (and very impressive!) collection.

#18

I Met The Guy Putting A New Roof On My Apartment Today

I Met The Guy Putting A New Roof On My Apartment Today

Geckko Report

#19

Someone Drove A U-Haul Into My Bedroom

Someone Drove A U-Haul Into My Bedroom

puffskeins Report

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No wonder houses are so fragile and flammable, they’re using wood as support instead of steel and concrete

#20

My 6 Year Old Swung On The Gate Once

My 6 Year Old Swung On The Gate Once

Im_not_batman_you_R Report

#21

Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night

Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night

D0nk3yPunch912 Report

#22

I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It

I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It

stvckmind Report

#23

Who Left The Water Running?

Who Left The Water Running?

VinneBabarino Report

#24

Do You Want To See What God Did To Me Today

Do You Want To See What God Did To Me Today

Cheeky_Guy Report

#25

Installed A Lovely Sunlight In My New Bathroom, Without Realizing It Would Perfectly Frame That Horrid Tower

Installed A Lovely Sunlight In My New Bathroom, Without Realizing It Would Perfectly Frame That Horrid Tower

zalik9 Report

#26

This Is Why You Don’t Put Up Solar Panels If You Live By A Golf Course

This Is Why You Don’t Put Up Solar Panels If You Live By A Golf Course

NASTYH0USEWIFE Report

wj_vaughan avatar
Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wouldn’t you put a net over it after the first time it happened? I mean it would look really ugly suspended above your solar panels, but aren’t they expensive??

#27

Grandparents House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving

Grandparents House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving

MKatze Report

#28

Well That Sucks...... My House Got Hit By Lightning Yesterday

Well That Sucks...... My House Got Hit By Lightning Yesterday

Acceptable-Wave-3511 Report

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Genuine question: why are American houses built with wood mostly, why not bricks and concrete?

#29

Vacuumed Disposable Cutlery Under My Kids Bed

Vacuumed Disposable Cutlery Under My Kids Bed

surfh2o Report

#30

Opened This Door While Helping A Relative Today

Opened This Door While Helping A Relative Today

s1mpljack Report

#31

Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks Whilst I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink

Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks Whilst I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink

grenadej Report

#32

I Was Emptying Out The Dishwasher And As I Picked Up A Glass It Exploded In My Hands Anyone Know How I Can Prevent This From Happening Again?

I Was Emptying Out The Dishwasher And As I Picked Up A Glass It Exploded In My Hands Anyone Know How I Can Prevent This From Happening Again?

Oceans24mission Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My guess is it wasn't a dishwasher safe glass or one that's been heated up and cooled off too quickly one too many times

#33

Bucket Of Paint Fell From Attic, Wiping Out Dresser, Carpet And Walls

Bucket Of Paint Fell From Attic, Wiping Out Dresser, Carpet And Walls

metroal312 Report

#34

New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side...

New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side...

vanderlooMueller Report

#35

My Tomatoes Look Like A Felled At-At

My Tomatoes Look Like A Felled At-At

BakedKimber-Lays Report

#36

2 Weeks Later And The Dust Is Still Everywhere, Had A Lithium Battery Explode While Charging, Fire Extinguisher Dust Was And Still Is Everywhere

2 Weeks Later And The Dust Is Still Everywhere, Had A Lithium Battery Explode While Charging, Fire Extinguisher Dust Was And Still Is Everywhere

Heavy-Literature-156 Report

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, and it will probably be there forever. Extinguisher dust is the absolute worst. When I did a course in emergency response, they actually told me to refrain from using this type of extinguisher as best you can, get a CO2 one instead.

#37

Just Came Back From My Vacations And Found This Growing Into The Ceiling...

Just Came Back From My Vacations And Found This Growing Into The Ceiling...

aldiyo Report

#38

(Oc) Meet Bonnie, Our 3 Month Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid. We Call This Her 'Blue Period' Since She Is Obviously Going Through Some Artistic Phase. (The Chinese Rug Cost Nearly $6,000.)

(Oc) Meet Bonnie, Our 3 Month Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid. We Call This Her 'Blue Period' Since She Is Obviously Going Through Some Artistic Phase. (The Chinese Rug Cost Nearly $6,000.)

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

#39

Do You Think My Lunch Is Done?

Do You Think My Lunch Is Done?

therealbluejuce Report

#40

These Homeowners Were Out Of Town When Their Pool Service Technician Left The Water Running. As A Result, The Pool Overflowed And Contributed To The Failure Of This Deck

These Homeowners Were Out Of Town When Their Pool Service Technician Left The Water Running. As A Result, The Pool Overflowed And Contributed To The Failure Of This Deck

DMAS1638 Report

#41

Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate It Every Single Bite

Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate It Every Single Bite

Lucia_Unicorn Report

xolitaire avatar
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now you are taking a photo of the dog eating what looks to be fried, most likely heavily seasoned food. Shame on you.

#42

I'm Never Going To Recover Financially From This

I'm Never Going To Recover Financially From This

Jonnyyrage Report

#43

Not Quite How I Wanted My Morning To Start

Not Quite How I Wanted My Morning To Start

olobley Report

heyoumakemyday avatar
Antonia
Antonia
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

new bathroom was long overdue and whats with all the toothpaste?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors

After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors

oestzilla Report

#45

Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work

Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work

AtticusVoid Report

professormcgonagallminerva avatar
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The door looks like it’s made out of cheap cardboard. No wonder

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

It Turns Out My New Roomba Is Perfectly Tall Enough To Absolutely Obliterate Itself On The Bottom Of My Swivel Chair

It Turns Out My New Roomba Is Perfectly Tall Enough To Absolutely Obliterate Itself On The Bottom Of My Swivel Chair

vectorYee Report

#47

Upstairs Neighbor Out Of Town For 3+ Weeks With An Overflowing Sink & Now Our Bathroom And Bedroom Walls & Ceiling Are Soaked Through

Upstairs Neighbor Out Of Town For 3+ Weeks With An Overflowing Sink & Now Our Bathroom And Bedroom Walls & Ceiling Are Soaked Through

CurrentWorldliness24 Report

#48

Neighbor Across From Me’s Trash Cans. I Don’t Know What Happened To Them, My Dad Says They Weren’t Like This When He Left For Work In The Morning

Neighbor Across From Me’s Trash Cans. I Don’t Know What Happened To Them, My Dad Says They Weren’t Like This When He Left For Work In The Morning

thefoxishere16 Report

karmablack avatar
Karma Black
Karma Black
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone likely shoveled ash from a fireplace or wood stove without making sure it had fully cooled.

#49

Neighbors Insurance Doesn’t Want To Pay For Damages Due To It Being Cause By Nature…

Neighbors Insurance Doesn’t Want To Pay For Damages Due To It Being Cause By Nature…

reddit.com Report

#50

I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out But This Is What He Left Me After He “Cleaned”

I Finally Got My Roommate To Move Out But This Is What He Left Me After He “Cleaned”

Own_Preparation_7554 Report

#51

Wednesday, The Stairs To Get To My And Three Other Apartments Collapsed

Wednesday, The Stairs To Get To My And Three Other Apartments Collapsed

RunninAgainstTheWind Report

#52

Well.. Dish Soap Is Not Meant For The Dishwasher I Guess

Well.. Dish Soap Is Not Meant For The Dishwasher I Guess

CasuallyWorn Report

#53

My Friend’s House Had A Really Nice View Up Until A Couple Of Months Ago

My Friend’s House Had A Really Nice View Up Until A Couple Of Months Ago

DramaGuy23 Report

#54

My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

My Microwave Lunch Jumped Up And Flipped

Woodwickward Report

#55

Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Thought I'd Make A Cheesecake To Cheer Myself Up

Girlfriend Broke Up With Me So Thought I'd Make A Cheesecake To Cheer Myself Up

PurpleXenon Report

#56

Found This Behind My Wardrobe Yesterday... I'm Extremely Allergic To Mold...

Found This Behind My Wardrobe Yesterday... I'm Extremely Allergic To Mold...

eletriceye Report

#57

100 Year Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground First Day Of Vacation

100 Year Old Family Cabin Burned To The Ground First Day Of Vacation

Bumper216 Report

#58

Trying To Clean Your Oven

Trying To Clean Your Oven

kk653 Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mistranslated, probably from German. "Holzofen" == wood burner.

#59

Just Fell In My Shower

Just Fell In My Shower

Pokespace365 Report

#60

I Just Got Back To My Apartment After Winter Break And Found My Bathroom Trashed

I Just Got Back To My Apartment After Winter Break And Found My Bathroom Trashed

Live_Material_265 Report

#61

Essential Oil Destroyed My Brand New Kitchen Island. How Can I Fix This?

Essential Oil Destroyed My Brand New Kitchen Island. How Can I Fix This?

Kafshak Report

#62

My Tempered Glass Mixing Bowl Exploded Today. Now I'm Wondering If I Should Toss The Rest Of The Set

My Tempered Glass Mixing Bowl Exploded Today. Now I'm Wondering If I Should Toss The Rest Of The Set

Mee-- Report

#63

Moving, Exhausted, Checked Into The Hotel Room And Omg Wtf

Moving, Exhausted, Checked Into The Hotel Room And Omg Wtf

Heysandygirl Report

#64

My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence

My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence

MyNameIsKritter Report

#65

My Cutting Board Delivered With A Small Defect

My Cutting Board Delivered With A Small Defect

narraun Report

