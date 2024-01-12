65 Times People’s Homes Gave Them A Hard Time (New Pics)
Owning a home comes with a lot of responsibilities. It's not just unclogging the drain and mowing the lawn; there are plenty of unforeseen situations, just waiting to happen.
As shown by the subreddit 'Well, That Sucks,' the ceiling might decide to collapse, or a pack of uninvited sea lions might crash at your property for a surprise visit.
Hopefully, the sense of pride that you get from investing in your own place is strong within these folks!
Drove My 17 Year Old Son To Visit My Childhood Home
Sunlight Through This Glass Doorknob Started A Housefire
Guess Someone's Gonna Be Late For Work
My Car Broke Down This Morning On My Way To Work And Had To Be Towed. Not 5 Minutes After I Got Home, My Ceiling Collapsed
The Only Path Back To My Room Blocked By Cute But Incredibly Angry Sea Lions
My Cat Brought A Live Mouse In And Lost It In My Room. Again
Dropped My Ravioli Taking It Out The Microwave At Work
After A Grueling Day At Work Without Food Where I Had To Wait 4 Hours For A Sample To Arrive Which Got Canceled, I Come Home At 7pm To Find All My S**t In Garbage Bags Cause The Cleaners My Landlord Sent Cleared The Wrong Apartment
Landlord would have sent them right the hell back to put it all up!
Was Lying In Bed When I Heard A Pop And Shattering Glass....
Washing Machine In The Apartment Above Me Was Pouring Water For Days, And No One Noticed Until It Started Pouring Out Of My Circuit Breaker
I've had this happen but it was the toilet from above apartment and it smelled really bad!!
Stepmoms Mothers House Was Looted, They Took Everything, Even The Lights
Blizzard Blew The Man Door On My Garage Open Yesterday
This Is My View From The Bathroom Floor, Looking At The Hole In The Ceiling I Just Fell Through
Went Under The Porch To Get The Decorations Today, Turns Out Wasps Have Been Squatting…
1:30 Am And I Hear A Loud Bang Downstairs
Stepped On A Ketchup Packet
Real First World Problems
Magic The Gathering cards dropped on the stairs. A huge (and very impressive!) collection.
I Met The Guy Putting A New Roof On My Apartment Today
Someone Drove A U-Haul Into My Bedroom
No wonder houses are so fragile and flammable, they’re using wood as support instead of steel and concrete
My 6 Year Old Swung On The Gate Once
Overnight Coworker Sent Me This Last Night
I Have 30 Seconds To Sweep This Up Before The Cat Pees On It
Who Left The Water Running?
Do You Want To See What God Did To Me Today
Installed A Lovely Sunlight In My New Bathroom, Without Realizing It Would Perfectly Frame That Horrid Tower
This Is Why You Don’t Put Up Solar Panels If You Live By A Golf Course
Wouldn’t you put a net over it after the first time it happened? I mean it would look really ugly suspended above your solar panels, but aren’t they expensive??
Grandparents House Caught Fire While They Were Away For Thanksgiving
Well That Sucks...... My House Got Hit By Lightning Yesterday
Vacuumed Disposable Cutlery Under My Kids Bed
One use plastic cutlery; bad for the environment and hoovers.
Opened This Door While Helping A Relative Today
Left My Bathroom Window Open For 3 Weeks Whilst I Was Away And A Bird Laid A Nest In My Sink
I Was Emptying Out The Dishwasher And As I Picked Up A Glass It Exploded In My Hands Anyone Know How I Can Prevent This From Happening Again?
My guess is it wasn't a dishwasher safe glass or one that's been heated up and cooled off too quickly one too many times
Bucket Of Paint Fell From Attic, Wiping Out Dresser, Carpet And Walls
New Couch Has Cushion Velcro On The Wrong Side...
My Tomatoes Look Like A Felled At-At
2 Weeks Later And The Dust Is Still Everywhere, Had A Lithium Battery Explode While Charging, Fire Extinguisher Dust Was And Still Is Everywhere
Yup, and it will probably be there forever. Extinguisher dust is the absolute worst. When I did a course in emergency response, they actually told me to refrain from using this type of extinguisher as best you can, get a CO2 one instead.
Just Came Back From My Vacations And Found This Growing Into The Ceiling...
(Oc) Meet Bonnie, Our 3 Month Old Collie. During The Night She Discovered A Can Of Blue Paint With A Loose Lid. We Call This Her 'Blue Period' Since She Is Obviously Going Through Some Artistic Phase. (The Chinese Rug Cost Nearly $6,000.)
Do You Think My Lunch Is Done?
Nah,give it another 10 minutes.
These Homeowners Were Out Of Town When Their Pool Service Technician Left The Water Running. As A Result, The Pool Overflowed And Contributed To The Failure Of This Deck
Delivery Driver Hung Food Order On My Fence And My Dog Ate It Every Single Bite
I'm Never Going To Recover Financially From This
Not Quite How I Wanted My Morning To Start
After Ripping Out My Front Door, I Learn There Are Different Sizes For Doors
Dog Decided To Bust Through My Bedroom Door Like The Kool-Aid Man While I Was At Work
The door looks like it’s made out of cheap cardboard. No wonder
It Turns Out My New Roomba Is Perfectly Tall Enough To Absolutely Obliterate Itself On The Bottom Of My Swivel Chair
Upstairs Neighbor Out Of Town For 3+ Weeks With An Overflowing Sink & Now Our Bathroom And Bedroom Walls & Ceiling Are Soaked Through
Neighbor Across From Me’s Trash Cans. I Don’t Know What Happened To Them, My Dad Says They Weren’t Like This When He Left For Work In The Morning
Someone likely shoveled ash from a fireplace or wood stove without making sure it had fully cooled.