As a stop-motion animator, I built worlds from scratch. Making a stop-motion puppet is technically quite difficult, so recently I decided to create more simplified desk companions. They are just tiny gremlins that seem to be found deep in the woods. Each of them has a hidden story and property. For example, one is a Spirit of Creativity, and another is a Spirit of Strength!

More info: martynakoleniec.com

Tiny Leshy

