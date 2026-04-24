Each Waaber creature is shaped entirely by hand, slowly brought to life through pressing and poking—no molds, no duplicates, no 3D printing. Every single one is unique, right down to the colors, which are mixed by hand as well.

In the interview with Bored Panda Webber revealed that he loves to sculpt in clay and has done so since he was a small child.

"My mum used to buy it for me and I would quietly entertain myself for hours," he recalled and noted that eventually he was lucky enough to study animation and ended up working in the industry.