These Tiny Hand-Sculpted Clay Creatures Are Melting Hearts Online With Their Big Personalities (50 Pics)Interview With Artist
Behind these hilariously charming little creatures is Rich Webber (Waaber), a BAFTA-winning animation director, animator, and voice artist with over 30 years in the industry. Best known for creating "Purple and Brown" and working on beloved projects like "Shaun the Sheep" and "Creature Comforts," his instinct for character and humor naturally carries over into these small, handmade figures.
All the fingerprints, textures, and tiny imperfections are left in on purpose since they’re part of what makes each one feel alive. If something looks a bit wonky, that’s because it was actually made by a person, not a machine.
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Each Waaber creature is shaped entirely by hand, slowly brought to life through pressing and poking—no molds, no duplicates, no 3D printing. Every single one is unique, right down to the colors, which are mixed by hand as well.
In the interview with Bored Panda Webber revealed that he loves to sculpt in clay and has done so since he was a small child.
"My mum used to buy it for me and I would quietly entertain myself for hours," he recalled and noted that eventually he was lucky enough to study animation and ended up working in the industry.
Waaber Creatures came to life a few years back when the artist challenged himself to sculpting one character a day for a year and posting it on Instagram.
"It was quite liberating not thinking too hard about what to sculpt, I’d play around with different shapes and expressions and if it made me laugh I'd post it," he remembered.
Nowadays, Webber's typical day is spent cramming in as much as he possibly can.
"My job is all about telling stories and making people laugh through animation, so it’s always a pretty fun day to be honest."