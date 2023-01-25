30 Things That Were Once Highly Respected But Have Become A Joke Now
Times change and so do the generations of people. Things that everyone would take for granted are long gone. Like the days when passengers would casually smoke on flights, and when driving drunk was nothing to surprise anyone.
Similarly, people lose interest in things that were once a quintessential part of their lives. Like, television. Today, however, much of it has turned online, for better or worse.
This Ask Reddit thread is shedding light on things from the past that have lost their respect over time and now are a mere shadow of what they used to be. “What was once highly respected that is now a complete joke?” someone asked and the illuminating responses starting rolling in one by one.
Hobbies. I am a hobbyist musician, and will never try to make money off of my music. I simply enjoy creating it with zero expectations.
Hustle culture ruined a lot of that because now every time I share my music with people, it turns into a conversation about monetization or how I’m wasting my time on something. It’s hard to even find likeminded people who want to collaborate without it turning into some big thing.
Time enjoyed is not time wasted.
Working in the educational system. Being a teacher still sounds worthy of respect, but working as one is a joke. Kids are free to do whatever they want, you're barely allowed to punish bad behaviour in any way, school politics stop from changing anything, parents always blame you etc.
The History Channel, The Learning Channel, MTV...
The Guinness Book of World Records
Once a well-established and professional collection of every impressive human feat, now a quick ego boost for rich kids that have barely enough talent to balance an egg on their forehead for 15 seconds on a July Afternoon at exactly 11:55 AM while wearing a Hello Kitty onesie
It was never respected, for it’s a marketing stunt from a (bad) beer company. It worked on patsies I guess.
The food pyramid
Elon Musk
It was known he was an idiotic clown brat with inherited fortune to a lot of people in the bay area. It was (and is) painful and aggravating to hear and read people idolising him thinking he invented Tesla. Glad things are coming up now, albeit possibly too late.
Staying at a job out of loyalty.
I disagree with this to an extent. I've been in this company for 10 years now. I could get slightly more money if I swapped companies, but due to all these years I've gotten many benefits that other workers don't have due to loyalty. If you have people who run from company to company then at one point they stop investing in you, since they know you will leave when you get a better offer. However, if it's a toxic work environment, then you need to focus on your mental health not the company.
McAfee antivirus
"We are a family here" said by anyone who isnt your family.
We don't want outsiders (i.e., a Union) coming between us.
Dr. Martens‘ Boots.
A British institution, you bought a pair, they lasted for years. Alas, „private equity“ got involved, manufacturing was sent offshore, and the quality went down like a submarine.
You are better off buying a pair of boots from the company that used to make them for DM, than a „genuine“ pair of DMs nowadays, their quality is a shadow of what it once was.
People are going to reflexively deny its initial popularity, but Facebook. It even used its exclusivity as its primary marketing tool during its initial launch only for colleges.
Most celebrities tbh
Healthcare! I've been in it 20 years it's changed so much. It's a joke. I'm in USA so....it's just gotten more corporate.
Didn't think it was possible for US healthcare to get *MORE* corporate
Blizzard, the video game company.
The Supreme Court.
I was going to add this! Their credibility has plummeted, and they earned it.
The American Flag, as an U.S. citizen. I know this will ring different to different people, but when I used to come across the flag it was usually displayed to show respect and pride. Now when I see it out in public, it's usually tied to some slobbish a*****e who has it attached to their truck bed, or slaps offensive bumper stickers that mix the flag with some s****y slogan. I feel like most the times I come across the flag now, it's being used by an a*****e to express F**k You.
Bank managers. They used to have serious power in local communities. Now they have to be glorified customer service reps a lot of the time
Quora before it turned into the new Yahoo! Answers
Levi's blue jeans.
They used to last forever, now I'm lucky to get a year out of them. They always fail in the same spot too. No idea why but I'm not alone online about this.
I bought a pair of Lucky jeans on a deal. Never had a pair of them before. Now they just might be my new favorite.
Netflix originals
Journalists, and no this isn't some right wing fake news thing. Consumerism has turned hard-hitting journalism into clickbait b******t because that's the only way they can turn a profit anymore. There's still real journalists out there but no new ones are being born, very sad.
Our local newspaper hired two young inexperienced journalists and put them in the outback part of the region. The part that other journalists don't bother to cover. They are amazing! They have uncovered corruption and criminality. Their interviews hit the nail, while the experienced journalists fumble. Their topics are interesting, even if it's stories that are not relevant to us. It is a joy to see that young journalists have the skills.
The US Postal Service. A decades long campaign to smear their reputation coupled with legislation designed to cripple the service has turned them from the reason Santa Claus isn't institutionalized in *Miracle and 34th Street* to a comedians punching bag. And yeah, last time I went to the post office the service was terribly slow, but they had one window open in a building with five windows. Seemed kind of understaffed.
Craftsman Tools
Wells Fargo
They've been slime bags at least fifty years, I know from personal experience.
Blackberry (RIM)
OSHA. Not even their fault either. There's been so much lobbying against them that the red tape is so insane that they can't effectively regulate workers exposure to toxic chemicals.
Sears.
News anchor people.
Air travel
The three branches of US Govt.
Also, accountability and leadership