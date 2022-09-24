#1 I started getting really grossed out by the thought of eating dead cells and flesh that would normally be rotting by now if it weren't for the chemicals the put in/on it. Decomposing flesh was my reason so cold turkey was not a problem and 10yrs later no regrets.

#2 I never actually liked the taste or the chewing of meat from a very young age. I was happy with lots of vegetables on my plate. Although I wasn't eating meat I never thought of myself as a vegetarian until my early 20s.



I still remember the day I first used the word 'vegetarian'. Although I never had eaten meat someone still said, "I'll give you a month." (lol)



In a way I contribute my good health to never eating meat. When I moved to a small town I registered with the local doctor. I'd been there 15 years when they started sending me letters to go and see them. After the fifth or sixth letter I went. They wanted to know why I hadn't been before and thought it 'strange' (the doctors word) why I never took medication. Another 15 years have passed and I haven't been back.



Some people may downvote me for saying but I'm actually proud to never have been at a McDonald's in my life.



I rarely say I'm a vegetarian but rather that I don't eat meat. Maybe that's because it's what I said as a child. To this day I still get, "So you don't eat chicken?" "No!" "Not even fish?" "No!"



Lastly because I've been a non meat eater my whole life I never preach to others. Except maybe for the couple of times when someone, I know personally, would put way too much meat on their plate. They never ate it all so would then throw it out. I've kind of said, "Did you know an animal died to give you that?"

#3 Once I was old enough to understand that meat was animals, it was over. I cried because I didn’t want to eat a cow.

#4 I just didn't want to contribute my money in the organized torture of cows, chickens, turkey, pigs etc. I do still eat fish, so pescatarian. I had been wanting to stop eating meat for over a decade, but I lived in cattle county in a red state. It was harder than it should have been.



Then I went to India for 6 months in 2013 and it is so easy there. Just kept with it for the rest of my trip. When I came back to the states, I moved to a blue state. It was much easier to not eat meat in a blue state. More progressive ideas, like not eating meat. With all the plant-based "meats", it is easier than ever.



I am working on giving up fish and then will work towards becoming vegan. The fish thing is so hard, as most drive thrus have a fish sandwich. I am not a big fan of fast-food salads, but I love fast food. The impossible burger at Burger King was a game changer. I honestly cannot tell the difference.