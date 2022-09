#2

I never actually liked the taste or the chewing of meat from a very young age. I was happy with lots of vegetables on my plate. Although I wasn't eating meat I never thought of myself as a vegetarian until my early 20s.



I still remember the day I first used the word 'vegetarian'. Although I never had eaten meat someone still said, "I'll give you a month." (lol)



In a way I contribute my good health to never eating meat. When I moved to a small town I registered with the local doctor. I'd been there 15 years when they started sending me letters to go and see them. After the fifth or sixth letter I went. They wanted to know why I hadn't been before and thought it 'strange' (the doctors word) why I never took medication. Another 15 years have passed and I haven't been back.



Some people may downvote me for saying but I'm actually proud to never have been at a McDonald's in my life.



I rarely say I'm a vegetarian but rather that I don't eat meat. Maybe that's because it's what I said as a child. To this day I still get, "So you don't eat chicken?" "No!" "Not even fish?" "No!"



Lastly because I've been a non meat eater my whole life I never preach to others. Except maybe for the couple of times when someone, I know personally, would put way too much meat on their plate. They never ate it all so would then throw it out. I've kind of said, "Did you know an animal died to give you that?"