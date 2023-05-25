7submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Your Username Is How You Die – How Do You Die?
How do you die? What's your demise?
This post may include affiliate links.
I die by getting poisoned by a frog. The frog comes up and offers me tea, but the frog poisoned it. Ouch.
I slipped on a wet noodle then got bitten by a poisonous danger noodle
I am killed by the ghost of a snail. Or I am already dead and I am a ghost of a snail.
Do I unalive myself? Or an assassin with my name hunts me down? I prefer the second one tbh.
Petrification.
getting beaten up by a super saiyan charged pheonix i assume? would be pretty cool ngl
I guess I get stabbed with a Ruby crystal that is white. OOOOOFFFF