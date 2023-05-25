How do you die? What's your demise?

#1

I die by getting poisoned by a frog. The frog comes up and offers me tea, but the frog poisoned it. Ouch.

Fly_Agaric_Frog (They/Them)
#2

I slipped on a wet noodle then got bitten by a poisonous danger noodle

noodle (she/her)
#3

I am killed by the ghost of a snail. Or I am already dead and I am a ghost of a snail.

GhostlySnail (she/her)
#4

Do I unalive myself? Or an assassin with my name hunts me down? I prefer the second one tbh.

Nathaniel (He/Him)
#5

Petrification.

MedusaWasBeautiful
#6

getting beaten up by a super saiyan charged pheonix i assume? would be pretty cool ngl

shanila.pheonix_
#7

I guess I get stabbed with a Ruby crystal that is white. OOOOOFFFF

Ruby White
