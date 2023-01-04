In this scenario, you've discovered a beautiful island large enough for a couple hundred to a couple of thousand people. Everything desirable is on the island, except the rules. Everyone expects you to create the first rule that everyone must follow.

What is the rule you will create and why?

No people, just cats...... Bliss, the republic of Fuckoffistan....

K- THULU
No mean people allowed. If my hedgehog brethren catch you bad-mouthing others and being all dramatic about something you shouldn’t have, then congrats. You’re kicked out.

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
