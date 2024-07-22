3submissions
Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Person And Why?
I know sometimes we either have a favorite parent, or sibling, or grandparent, and that’s okay. I just want to know, who’s your favorite person?
My girlfriend...... cause she loves a freak like me.... she's my everything.....
My favorite person is my mom, because her job is really cool and she works from home so she can take care of us. She is also the most caring person I know
Myself, because I'm a narcissist/s
For real, my favorite person is my best friend