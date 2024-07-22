I know sometimes we either have a favorite parent, or sibling, or grandparent, and that’s okay. I just want to know, who’s your favorite person?

My girlfriend...... cause she loves a freak like me.... she's my everything.....

K- THULU
Birgit M
Birgit M
1 hour ago

I'm sure she's very happy to have you in her life! ...and there's always FREAK PRIDE!!!

My favorite person is my mom, because her job is really cool and she works from home so she can take care of us. She is also the most caring person I know

mindblank
Myself, because I'm a narcissist/s
For real, my favorite person is my best friend

The wee giant
