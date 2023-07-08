#1

I've told this story before, but there was a very special moment for me that immediately popped into my head when I read your post, so I'll tell it again:



I love dancing (both in clubs and at home), and it's also very important to me as a means to calm down and shut off the intrusive thoughts I always have due to my OCD and Generalized Anxiety. At some point in my life there was just way too much going on, and during that time I somehow lost the ability to "dance myself away". I still enjoyed dancing, but that special feeling, almost like being in a trance, just didn't come up anymore, and I found that really sad.



Then, a few years ago, when I visited my old favourite club and was already on the dance floor, the DJ played "Dark Allies" by Light Asylum. I didn't know the song, but thought it sounded cool, so I started dancing and suddenly.... Bam! There it was! The feeling of "dancing right into the song", being alone on the dance floor, just the song and me, the very feeling I thought I had lost forever. I was so, so happy! This song really brought it all back, so it will always be the one that gave me the most important emotional support.