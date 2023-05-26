Most people dream of traveling the world, and some want to settle down somewhere entirely different from where they are. But where do people want to live? Let's find out now, yall!

I would love to live somewhere I Scandinavia, particularly Finland or Denmark. They have a thriving economy, good people, and generally know how to be good humans. Also, Finland has been the happiest country for years running and I need to know their secrets.

Epsilon
Cho Yua
Cho Yua
Yes mee too! I really hope we meet there someday!

As Epsilon says. I would like any of the Northern European countries, they seem to top the charts in all the good stuff.

Maybe Iceland, and Canada too. I like colder places if you have not guessed already.

Nathaniel (He/Him)
