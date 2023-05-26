I would love to live somewhere I Scandinavia, particularly Finland or Denmark. They have a thriving economy, good people, and generally know how to be good humans. Also, Finland has been the happiest country for years running and I need to know their secrets.

#2

As Epsilon says. I would like any of the Northern European countries, they seem to top the charts in all the good stuff.



Maybe Iceland, and Canada too. I like colder places if you have not guessed already.