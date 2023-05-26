2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Where In The World Would You Like To Live And Why?
Most people dream of traveling the world, and some want to settle down somewhere entirely different from where they are. But where do people want to live? Let's find out now, yall!
This post may include affiliate links.
I would love to live somewhere I Scandinavia, particularly Finland or Denmark. They have a thriving economy, good people, and generally know how to be good humans. Also, Finland has been the happiest country for years running and I need to know their secrets.
As Epsilon says. I would like any of the Northern European countries, they seem to top the charts in all the good stuff.
Maybe Iceland, and Canada too. I like colder places if you have not guessed already.