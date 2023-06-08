Share where in the world you are, along with the date and time.

#1

I'm in Victoria, Australia and it's 7.05 on Thursday the 8th of June

Huddo's sister
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooh i’ve always wanted to visit australia ;)

#2

In Bangalore, Karnataka, India and the time is 3:18 pm 8 June

Stardust she/her
#3

North Carolina, USA. The time is 5:50 AM EST. The weather is 58 degrees F, with a slight chance of rain. It is Thursday, June 8th. :)))

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
#4

Ilchester, Maryland, USA. It’s June 8, 6:00 AM. Today’s another hazy day here bc of the Canadian fires :(

Tiramisu 🇵🇸
