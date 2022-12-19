Hey Pandas, When Was The Time Someone You Knew Said Something That Offended You?

For example, someone I have known since the 1990s, work with, and consider a friend recently said something that will forever shade my feelings about her. After a long plane trip I was treating myself to a two hour deep Thai massage. When I mentioned it, she said, "She probably used to be a prostitute."

I was (and still after a week, still am) shocked. The combination of casual racism and sexism just blew me away. I'll never look at her or listen to her the same way again.