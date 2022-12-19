Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hey Pandas, When Was The Time Someone You Knew Said Something That Offended You?
Hey Pandas, When Was The Time Someone You Knew Said Something That Offended You?

Stannous Flouride
Community member
For example, someone I have known since the 1990s, work with, and consider a friend recently said something that will forever shade my feelings about her. After a long plane trip I was treating myself to a two hour deep Thai massage. When I mentioned it, she said, "She probably used to be a prostitute."

I was (and still after a week, still am) shocked. The combination of casual racism and sexism just blew me away. I'll never look at her or listen to her the same way again.

Stannous Flouride
Stannous Flouride
Author, Community member

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

