A few blocks away from our house, some people had made a haunted house in the garage. Me, being the pussy cat I was, did NOT want to go in. But, my sister dragged me in. Half way through, a guy in a clown mask jumped out and scared the c**p out of me. I was SOOOOOOOOOOO relieved when we finely came out...except there was a guy with a leaf blower waiting out side the door. I'm pretty sure people in Australia heard that scream. My sister, who was unbothered by it, stood completely still as I climbed all the way up her and onto her shoulders.

#2

I remember when I was like 4, I went to a house (don't remember which) and I was given an apple. I bit it because I loved apples.



"Daddy, this tastes weird, I don't like it." I said to my father.



"Let me see that." He said, taking it.



It was all red inside. Turns out, the person put some type of drug in it and was giving them out. We drove to the police station.



"Tell the nice lady what happened, sweetie." My father said.



"My apple tastes weird. It looks weird." I told the receptionist, giving her the apple.



She got deer in headlights like "what the hell?" And took it to a cop. Turns out it had illegal drugs in it. This doesn't happen often.



Never happened since.