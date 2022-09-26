#1 As an autistic person I'm supposed to hate small talk. I do, about meaningless things, but people are surprised that I'm willing to chat about shared interests. I notice details like if someone in person is wearing their pride flag somehow or if someone online has a profile picture of a character I like. I pretend not to be certain and ask if it is what I think it is, and if the other person feels like talking they'll tell me about the thing.

#2 I hardly ever get out into "the real world" as we live in the middle of nowhere so no need for small talk.

However, if I would, it would most certainly be about dogs, cats or art ;p

And once the conversation is on the go, there are no more problems.

I can talk with strangers if I have to, but I prefer not to ;)

#3 Hobbies and interests. It's a great way to learn more about people - learn things you didn't know about hobby wise - and you can usually get a lot of people talking for a long while once they're on a topic they like.

#4 Are you gay? That's all I say than I start dancing. Got to show them my weird side of we're going to be friends

#5 I've started asking if they listen to podcasts and if so, which ones they like and why.



I also usually comment positively on outfit, jewelry, color of outfit "oh that color looks great on you", shoes, hair etc. I am a not very stylish middle-aged women, so I am not sure if the 20 somethings like my compliment or not. Do teenagers like anything that someone my age likes?!