Post your favorite traditions you do during the winter season!

#1

My little sister and I go through the 7 stages of making gingerbread houses.
Stage 1: Determination: We can do this! this will be fun!
Stage 2: Anger: WHY IS EVERYTHING COLLAPSING?? OMG THE FROSTIG ISNT STICKING EVERYTHING. AAAAGH I HAVE TO START ALL OVER.
Stage 3: Frosting: Maybe if we keep adding frosting nothing can go wrong?
Stage 4: Regret: WHY did we add so much frosting now everything is sticky and we've eaten half of it!!
Stage 5: More frosting: Everything is tilting so add more frosting.
Stage 6: Candy!: add candy so it doesn't look like a hot mess
Stage 7: Slowly pick of candy when you think no one is looking but meh, we don't like gingerbread so we'll leave that for someone else.

3points
Princess SparkleButt Jef Jef the Ⅲ
