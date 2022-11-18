#1

My little sister and I go through the 7 stages of making gingerbread houses.

Stage 1: Determination: We can do this! this will be fun!

Stage 2: Anger: WHY IS EVERYTHING COLLAPSING?? OMG THE FROSTIG ISNT STICKING EVERYTHING. AAAAGH I HAVE TO START ALL OVER.

Stage 3: Frosting: Maybe if we keep adding frosting nothing can go wrong?

Stage 4: Regret: WHY did we add so much frosting now everything is sticky and we've eaten half of it!!

Stage 5: More frosting: Everything is tilting so add more frosting.

Stage 6: Candy!: add candy so it doesn't look like a hot mess

Stage 7: Slowly pick of candy when you think no one is looking but meh, we don't like gingerbread so we'll leave that for someone else.