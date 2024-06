#1

Probably a game called โ€œSky: Children of the Lightโ€, itโ€™s really underrated, the graphics are amazing, itโ€™s multiplayer, and thereโ€™s fun quests, games and seasons. Iโ€™d recommend it! Plus, you can make friends by sending links/qr codes, and if anyone wants to download it, feel free to friend me :)