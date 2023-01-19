1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Way To Celebrate Your Birthday?
It's my birthday week so I'd like to know!
The older I get the more quiet I like it. If we're going out, I like to keep it low profile (I won't mention it's my birthday - no cake and songs please). I just want to enjoy a good meal with my wife.
If at home it's probably a piece of steak and a good bottle of wine. And an extra treat for our Bulldog (if not she gets jealous). No gifts. We prefer to spend the saved money on some vacation.