#1

The older I get the more quiet I like it. If we're going out, I like to keep it low profile (I won't mention it's my birthday - no cake and songs please). I just want to enjoy a good meal with my wife.



If at home it's probably a piece of steak and a good bottle of wine. And an extra treat for our Bulldog (if not she gets jealous). No gifts. We prefer to spend the saved money on some vacation.