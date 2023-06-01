Please become one of my pandas and follow me.

#1

Sort of just bullied me on the last week of being together and then physically abused me after breaking up with me, hate that guy.

Lillian Charter
_nostalgic_moss_
_nostalgic_moss_
Community Member
2 hours ago

That’s terrible! Are you alright?

#2

Led him on for a good couple of months, then when he did ask her out, she left him on read for a week, before sending him a very long, strongly worded rejection on Christmas day.

Aster (she/they)
#3

They broke up with me via text… when I was at work.

noodle (she/her)
#4

So we were at this week-long school trip, at bewl water. Me and four other girls were just lying in bed(different beds, not the same one) talking about one of the girls bf. She was saying how happy she were with him, when he bursts into the room, tells her ‘you’re dumped’ and leaves without explanation. She looks like she might cry but she can’t because she’s just too damn confused, and the rest of us just kinda sit there in shock..

Idk
