Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Movie Of All Time In Your Opinion?
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the overall top ten worst movies are Pinocchio (2002), The Last Airbender (2010), Battlefield Earth (2000), North (1994), Troll 2 (1990), War Of The Worlds (2025 🤯), Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002), Superbabies: Baby Geniuses (2004), The Room (2003), and Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959). Those last two actually sound good, not gonna lie. And I actually loved Battlefield Earth. Some movies are so bad they’re GOOD. You’ll notice in this post’s title I wrote IMO in parentheses, which stands for “in my opinion”. This means you don’t have to post the worst ever movie based on statistics, though I guess you could if you wanted to. But what I’m really looking for are honest-to-God personal experiences watching bad flicks. Films that either have terrible acting, or are filled with plot holes, or even the ones that make you go “Why did they film this movie with an iPhone 7 and a $3 budget? 😭” Feel free to drop as many submissions as you want (I put in a few to get you started). Have fun! Oh, and in contrast, look for my other post titled “Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Movie Of All Time? (IMO) as well. Thanks! ;)
⚠️ SPOILER ALERT ⚠️ For Russia With Love 1963. Im not gonna go as far 2 say that its the worst 007 film since ive only seen the ones with Sean Connery, but its certainly one of the worst movies ive seen. 1st of all, there isn’t even a plot. Well, i guess u could make a case for it that there is, but its very subtle that even if ur looking 4 it its hard 2 find. No evil plot or anything, basically just some steroid pumped guy hunting down bond across Russia. And that pretty much sums up the entire film. Theres also a huge amount of s*x n nudity for a pg film. I know the pg13 rating didnt come out til 1985, but still, WOULD NOT RECOMMEND. Dont waste ur time.