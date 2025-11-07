ADVERTISEMENT

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the overall top ten worst movies are Pinocchio (2002), The Last Airbender (2010), Battlefield Earth (2000), North (1994), Troll 2 (1990), War Of The Worlds (2025 🤯), Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002), Superbabies: Baby Geniuses (2004), The Room (2003), and Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959). Those last two actually sound good, not gonna lie. And I actually loved Battlefield Earth. Some movies are so bad they’re GOOD. You’ll notice in this post’s title I wrote IMO in parentheses, which stands for “in my opinion”. This means you don’t have to post the worst ever movie based on statistics, though I guess you could if you wanted to. But what I’m really looking for are honest-to-God personal experiences watching bad flicks. Films that either have terrible acting, or are filled with plot holes, or even the ones that make you go “Why did they film this movie with an iPhone 7 and a $3 budget? 😭” Feel free to drop as many submissions as you want (I put in a few to get you started). Have fun! Oh, and in contrast, look for my other post titled “Hey Pandas, What’s The Best Movie Of All Time? (IMO) as well. Thanks! ;)