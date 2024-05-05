1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing (With Or Without Context) You’ve Said/Overheard/Seen?
If, like me, you are paralyzed with indecision due to the large number of weird things to choose from, just choose a weird one. It doesn't need to be the weirdest.
Here's mine: Today I overheard something to the effect of "yeah we follow the Geneva Convention" which was at a kid's birthday party, and thus was somewhat disturbing.
Of course, yesterday I said that "you can't have Anklet, Indiana, and Joe"; and yes, all of those were referring to "people" (in a logic puzzle).
(The most disturbing one without context originates in a list that I started to keep track of the weird things we said. I didn't note any context for this one, so it shall now forever be a mystery why in the world "the bomber lives on Sesame Street" was a phrase that ever came up in conversation.)