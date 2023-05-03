1submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s The Scariest Health “Phenomenon” That’s Happened To You?
Most of us probably have a story about something that happened to us health-wise that was extremely scary or crazy so Pandas, share your stories.
Ok I'll start. I'm 11(f) but year before last before my 10 birthday me, and my mom was living with my sister and nephew for a visit. So my aunt came by because she was also in town right. So she came and gave both me and my nephew a sharing size bag of Hew Chews (don't think I spelled it right lol). So I at my whole bag within an hour in a half so by 2:30. Well that night at around 8 or 9 I start to feel as if I was in a dream and started to feel really nauseous as well as shaking uncontrollably, so I tell my Mom and age checks my blood pressure. It was normal! But I still felt like s**t and I didn't know why. So at this point I'm starting to feel worse and my Mom has the EMTs on the phone when I sit on the living room couch/bed (my sister has a 1 bedroom) and violently puke all over the carpet, twice. So then after that the EMTs came and asked if I wanted to go to the hospital, I'm crying and saying no. They do and ECG and I'm starting to feel a little better. They stay a little longer to make sure I'm good as my mom was trying to calm my nephew down. So at the end my mom calls my sister, I stay up a little bit longer, and shower and the next day it was like nothing happened. We still don't have an explanation but I haven't dared to eat Hew chews since.