#1

Ok I'll start. I'm 11(f) but year before last before my 10 birthday me, and my mom was living with my sister and nephew for a visit. So my aunt came by because she was also in town right. So she came and gave both me and my nephew a sharing size bag of Hew Chews (don't think I spelled it right lol). So I at my whole bag within an hour in a half so by 2:30. Well that night at around 8 or 9 I start to feel as if I was in a dream and started to feel really nauseous as well as shaking uncontrollably, so I tell my Mom and age checks my blood pressure. It was normal! But I still felt like s**t and I didn't know why. So at this point I'm starting to feel worse and my Mom has the EMTs on the phone when I sit on the living room couch/bed (my sister has a 1 bedroom) and violently puke all over the carpet, twice. So then after that the EMTs came and asked if I wanted to go to the hospital, I'm crying and saying no. They do and ECG and I'm starting to feel a little better. They stay a little longer to make sure I'm good as my mom was trying to calm my nephew down. So at the end my mom calls my sister, I stay up a little bit longer, and shower and the next day it was like nothing happened. We still don't have an explanation but I haven't dared to eat Hew chews since.