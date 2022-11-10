4submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s The Rudest Thing You’ve Been Asked About?
We've all been asked insensitive and invasive questions before. Share your story and tell us what NOT to ask people. Also, this is my first post, so I probably didn't do very well. Have fun answering!
This post may include affiliate links.
LMAO the rudest huh? welp prolly someone (jokeingly) asking me if I’m a man bc I have a moustashe
Never, ever, ever, under ANY circumstances ask a woman if she is pregnant, even if she looks to be. There are many illnesses that cause abdominal swelling that resembles a pregnant belly and a lot of times, those illness are accompanied by infertility. (Think uterine/ovarian cancer, for example.) It is incredibly painful when you want to have a baby but can't and then people ask you if you are pregnant or when your due date is or ask to rub your belly.
And the belly rubbing thing is just creepy.
Not that I've had to hear it for a long time but, as I'm asexual, I've always had lots of very close female friends, and so I have always had to put up with the whole " you must be gay", thing from pretty well every fkn guy I meet..... Cause, for some stupid reason, if a female friend comes up to me and gives me a kiss and a hug, or sits in my lap,and it's not sexual,somehow that means I must be gay!! Used to drive me nuts.....so, the rudest question I've had to tolerate is " Are you gay?" ( or more offensive variations!!!)
So sorry that you had to go through that. 🥺
Why aernt you married yet? Why dont you have any kids?... Because I f****n dont want to okay! Jesus Murphy!
Hopefully I can continue to make posts, hope that people liked the answers people gave
Hopefully I can continue to make posts, hope that people liked the answers people gave