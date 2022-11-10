We've all been asked insensitive and invasive questions before. Share your story and tell us what NOT to ask people. Also, this is my first post, so I probably didn't do very well. Have fun answering!

#1 LMAO the rudest huh? welp prolly someone (jokeingly) asking me if I’m a man bc I have a moustashe

#2 Never, ever, ever, under ANY circumstances ask a woman if she is pregnant, even if she looks to be. There are many illnesses that cause abdominal swelling that resembles a pregnant belly and a lot of times, those illness are accompanied by infertility. (Think uterine/ovarian cancer, for example.) It is incredibly painful when you want to have a baby but can't and then people ask you if you are pregnant or when your due date is or ask to rub your belly.

#3 Not that I've had to hear it for a long time but, as I'm asexual, I've always had lots of very close female friends, and so I have always had to put up with the whole " you must be gay", thing from pretty well every fkn guy I meet..... Cause, for some stupid reason, if a female friend comes up to me and gives me a kiss and a hug, or sits in my lap,and it's not sexual,somehow that means I must be gay!! Used to drive me nuts.....so, the rudest question I've had to tolerate is " Are you gay?" ( or more offensive variations!!!)