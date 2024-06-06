#1

Ok, I’m not sure if this is a plot hole exactly, but the lack of usage of Veritaserum in Harry Potter is so baffling to me! A random teacher like Snape is able to get his hands on some and threatens to use it on Harry, but they don’t use it for his criminal trial? Or even a much more important case like Sirius’s??? How could they have the power to force people to tell only the truth in their hands, yet still make incorrect judicial decisions?! In fact, they wouldn’t even need trials in their universe; a simple round of questioning would immediately prove who was guilty and who was innocent! So weird.