If you have ever taken one of those quizzes online, that say are 100% positive and can guess your name, and they'll guess it all wrong (yeah, those quizzes), let us know how it went!

I took a sexuality quiz literally 5 minutes ago and the only question was if I was attracted to which gender so I picked the same gender (I’m gay) and it said I was straight and burst out laughing.

I want to hear how you all have had your online quizzes results and which ones are the funniest.

Oliver
