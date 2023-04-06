I'll go first: When I was little, my friend and I were posing for a picture (this was at the zoo) when we heard a weird sqwack and turned around to see this gigantic pink bird with a humungous beak. It was a flamingo. I have never been so scared, and am still scared to this day.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Balloons being popped. Scares me to death!

Report

1point
Cindy Cole
POST
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same! one popped in my hands when i was three and i still don't approach ballons when i can help it

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish