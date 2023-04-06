1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Been Afraid Of Since You Were Little?
I'll go first: When I was little, my friend and I were posing for a picture (this was at the zoo) when we heard a weird sqwack and turned around to see this gigantic pink bird with a humungous beak. It was a flamingo. I have never been so scared, and am still scared to this day.
This post may include affiliate links.
Balloons being popped. Scares me to death!
Same! one popped in my hands when i was three and i still don't approach ballons when i can help it
Balloons being popped. Drives me up the wall!
Balloons being popped. Drives me up the wall!