Show me things you wish you wish more people understood, like untrue stereotypes or maybe something about you!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Asexuality. We can have crushes and romantic relationships. Asexual means having little to no sexual attraction, Aroace is when you feel little to no romantic or sexual attraction. They are different things. For example I'm Asexual and Biromantic so I don't feel sexually attracted to anyone, but I am romantically attracted to boys and girls. Hope this helps more people understand. :)

Report

1point
Rei
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yessss....a thousand times,yesss..... And being asexual does not mean I'm gay....

0
0points
reply
#2

Being a pagan DOESN'T make me a satanist.... I don't sacrifice animals (or people) and I don't dance naked in the moonlight!!

Report

0points
K- THULU
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish