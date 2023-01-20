2submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish People Understood More?
Show me things you wish you wish more people understood, like untrue stereotypes or maybe something about you!
Asexuality. We can have crushes and romantic relationships. Asexual means having little to no sexual attraction, Aroace is when you feel little to no romantic or sexual attraction. They are different things. For example I'm Asexual and Biromantic so I don't feel sexually attracted to anyone, but I am romantically attracted to boys and girls. Hope this helps more people understand. :)
Being a pagan DOESN'T make me a satanist.... I don't sacrifice animals (or people) and I don't dance naked in the moonlight!!