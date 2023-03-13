Everyone can be going through different circumstances and problems. I think it can be good to hear in the middle of that some encouragement. Let's share some love with each other ❤️

#1 Hey, to the people who are going through the school day as the popular kid: don't get cocky about it.



Everyone gets dragged down by overpowering selfish narcissism. I don't care if its because you are number 1 on your football team or if you just aced all of your exams. Be humble, because the ones who look up to you will reflect your actions. Never just assume people hang out with you just because of your popularity, either. They hang out with you because of who you are.



Also, remember that you are never truly the top dog. There is always someone who is older, more experienced, more talented, or more charismatic. Don't be disheartened, but don't be angry either. Rise to the occasion and learn from them.



OK, I think my TED Talk is over.

#2 Eat some noodles, get some sleep. You deserve it

#3 To all the people in school thinking they aren't good enough



You matter, there is someone out there for you and they will care deeply for you. Hold on to the friends you have now and don't go chasing for people who don't care for you. You are loved by your friends and family so cherish them deeply. Don't listen to people's hurtful words they're just jealous of you. You're beautiful inside and out.

#4 It's okay to feel bad, angry, sad. It's okay to ask for help, for a hug . It's okay to fail . You're human. You're stronger than you think. Take all the time you need for you. Nobody has the right to judge you for feeling this way. Courage, try not to give up. I don't know what you're going through, but I hope you'll see a little light in the dark. Life is unfair, I know. It's hard, I know....but please try to keep this in mind: you are enough. you matter.

#5 Most social media is basically a toxic void of random people you will never meet who hate you for no reason. The important thing to remember is that these people don’t act like that in real life, and most people in real life are very reasonable. So just turn off the internet and take a walk once in a while.

#6 Our voices.