A question for all Panda parents out here. Parenting is hard. Peer-Pressure-Parenting is harder!

From “Which sports are your kids in?” To “How much screen time do your kids get?”

If you could get one “do-over” item that you didn’t get Parent-Peer-Pressured” into, what would it be?

Here’s mine: Newborn swimming lessons. NO ONE ENJOYED THIS! Here you are in your postpartum bathing suit, with a newborn in a too-big swim diaper and you’re both FREEZING! You awkwardly get into the shallow end with other puffy, overtired, “dear god get me out of my house” new moms. You spend 23 minutes singing nursery rhymes and bouncing your corn chip-shaped baby into the water while simultaneously yearning for class to end and also dreading getting out. Then you walk your goose-flushed self back to the change room and start your hour-long shower/ baby shampoo/ lotion/ diaper cream / warm fuzzy outfit routine for the baby - and then realize you are still in your bathing suit with streamer-style dreadlocks dripping down your back… and now the baby is hungry. And why do we do this? Because 17 of your new mom friends asked you which baby swimming class you were registered in. So what is your “do-over” story - looking back now - that you’d never do again?