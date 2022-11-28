Teel us one thing.

#1

Don’t try to fit in. The people you make friends with them won’t be your friends when you decide to be yourself.

ThatBookGirl
Lizz
Lizz
Community Member
#2

Follow your gut,…. Even if you don’t think it’s the “right thing “ to do….

Lizz
#3

Don't be in a rush to find love. It will happen when the time is right. You can't force it and you will be incredibly unhappy if you settle.

Jynxiecat
#4

Don't pine over people who clearly don't feel the same about you.

People lie, a lot. Watch out for that and pay attention.

Finally, you're gonna have regrets due to your anxiety when you get older and trust me, it doesn't feel good at all. Just do it or go for it.

DennyS (denzoren)
