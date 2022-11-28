4submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s One Thing You Would Tell Your Younger Self And Why?
Teel us one thing.
Don’t try to fit in. The people you make friends with them won’t be your friends when you decide to be yourself.
Follow your gut,…. Even if you don’t think it’s the “right thing “ to do….
Don't be in a rush to find love. It will happen when the time is right. You can't force it and you will be incredibly unhappy if you settle.
Don't pine over people who clearly don't feel the same about you.
People lie, a lot. Watch out for that and pay attention.
Finally, you're gonna have regrets due to your anxiety when you get older and trust me, it doesn't feel good at all. Just do it or go for it.
