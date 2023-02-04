5submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s An Odd Fear That You Have?
Tell us what you fear that seems rather weird to be afraid of.
Climbing safety equipment. If I don’t have it I will climb up anything, but if I have it I can’t seem to do anything
I am afraid of fish. (Unfortunately, I found this out when I entered university to study Marine Biology.) While some people are afraid of snakes (no problem with nope ropes here!), spiders (just catch them in a jar and put them outside), or mice (get a cat!) -- fish are truly terrifying! They really are slimy. That flopping around they do when you pull them from the water. Most of them have very sharp teeth or spines, which they intend to use to stab you. They smell disgusting.
Just all around a big NOPE.
Other peoples spit and old food. It makes me so light headed when I have to wash the dishes. But I can bathrooms and take out the trash just fine.
Balloons and glass