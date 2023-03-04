12submissions
Hey Pandas, What’s A TV Series That Has Been Cancelled Way Too Early?
We've all had that favorite TV show that we loved and watched every season, but then suddenly...it was gone. Which one would you bring back if you could and why?
If I could bring back Firefly, I would. I loved that Nathan Fillion put periodic references to Firefly in the script of Castle.
Also Forever. Ioan Gruffudd did a wonderful job as a doctor forced to endure the curse of living beyond the life of all friends and family, never able to die.
And lastly, on the British Side of things, Bletchley Circle, the original series that ran from 2012-2014. Personally, a group of women that worked as code breakers during the war now working to solve crimes appealed to me.
Sailor Moon, the English dubbed version.
MODOK
The OG teen titans, Batman the animated series, Batman the brave and the bold, the animated Deadpool show that was cancelled
Moon knight only has one season but it’s a great show
John Constantine
Teen titans... they left it on an illegal cliff hanger then it got cancelled
WHYYY
Okay, so I know I'm meant to be gone, but I saw this and couldn't ressist submitting one more ask pandas answer. My favourite show ever, 'I am not okay with this', was cancelled after one amazing season, AND LEFT ON A MASSIVE CLIFFHANGER. It's been 2 years but I'm still upset. It was so good! If you haven't watched it, I recommend that you go and doso immediately! It's on Netflix. I was so disappointed when it was cancelled, because I really liked it.
Cloak & Dagger, The Shannara Chronicles, Firefly.
The Owl House