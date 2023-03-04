We've all had that favorite TV show that we loved and watched every season, but then suddenly...it was gone. Which one would you bring back if you could and why?

#1

If I could bring back Firefly, I would. I loved that Nathan Fillion put periodic references to Firefly in the script of Castle.

Also Forever. Ioan Gruffudd did a wonderful job as a doctor forced to endure the curse of living beyond the life of all friends and family, never able to die.

And lastly, on the British Side of things, Bletchley Circle, the original series that ran from 2012-2014. Personally, a group of women that worked as code breakers during the war now working to solve crimes appealed to me.

2points
Carol Emory
#2

Sailor Moon, the English dubbed version.

2points
StrangeOne
#3

My Name is Earl.

2points
Matt C
MaskPool
Nice to meet you Earl 🗿

#4

MODOK

1point
MaskPool
#5

The OG teen titans, Batman the animated series, Batman the brave and the bold, the animated Deadpool show that was cancelled

1point
MaskPool
#6

Spectacular Spider-Man

1point
MaskPool
#7

Moon knight only has one season but it’s a great show

1point
Pineapple
MaskPool
It was cancelled? I mean they might make a season 2 or bring him into a movie idk. But you’re right moon knight was so damn good.

#8

John Constantine

1point
MaskPool
#9

Teen titans... they left it on an illegal cliff hanger then it got cancelled

WHYYY

1point
Do-nut touch da donut
MaskPool
I agree. I wanted to see more if Red X and Slade.

#10

Okay, so I know I'm meant to be gone, but I saw this and couldn't ressist submitting one more ask pandas answer. My favourite show ever, 'I am not okay with this', was cancelled after one amazing season, AND LEFT ON A MASSIVE CLIFFHANGER. It's been 2 years but I'm still upset. It was so good! If you haven't watched it, I recommend that you go and doso immediately! It's on Netflix. I was so disappointed when it was cancelled, because I really liked it.

Okay, I promise I'm properly gone now. Bye

1point
irishgoatgirl will return soon
#11

Cloak & Dagger, The Shannara Chronicles, Firefly.

1point
RedBadgerCan'tSwim
#12

The Owl House

0points
fair_weather_rose
