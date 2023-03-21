#1 Clenching my jaw. It makes my face appear slightly more masculine but I really shouldn't do it cause 1) I already look pretty masculine and 2) my face hurts now

#2 I forget to bring my cups back to the kitchen after getting a drink and i forget to grab the one i have next to me so end up getting a new one when I go to the kitchen. This results in like 10 mugs/cups on my desk... and me needing to get a tray to bring them all one go or suffer having people over and pouring cola into champagne flutes.

#3 piling things up while waiting to tidy them up. i never do and they end up falling on my head or my desk, which is okay when it's a pile of draft papers but hurts more when it's a pile of over-filled plastic binders. I've not broken anything that way yet, but it is bound to happen eventually