Hey Pandas, What’s A Minor Bad Habit You Have?
Nothing major (addiction, bad mental health stuff, etc) only some minor habits.
Clenching my jaw. It makes my face appear slightly more masculine but I really shouldn't do it cause 1) I already look pretty masculine and 2) my face hurts now
I have a habit of that too. I have to massage my jaw to stop it from hurting!
I forget to bring my cups back to the kitchen after getting a drink and i forget to grab the one i have next to me so end up getting a new one when I go to the kitchen. This results in like 10 mugs/cups on my desk... and me needing to get a tray to bring them all one go or suffer having people over and pouring cola into champagne flutes.
piling things up while waiting to tidy them up. i never do and they end up falling on my head or my desk, which is okay when it's a pile of draft papers but hurts more when it's a pile of over-filled plastic binders. I've not broken anything that way yet, but it is bound to happen eventually
No matter who's bathroom I'm in if the toilet paper isn't on the holder hanging "over" I will switch it.