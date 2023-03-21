Nothing major (addiction, bad mental health stuff, etc) only some minor habits.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Clenching my jaw. It makes my face appear slightly more masculine but I really shouldn't do it cause 1) I already look pretty masculine and 2) my face hurts now

Report

1point
crowspectre (he/they)
POST
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a habit of that too. I have to massage my jaw to stop it from hurting!

0
0points
reply
#2

I forget to bring my cups back to the kitchen after getting a drink and i forget to grab the one i have next to me so end up getting a new one when I go to the kitchen. This results in like 10 mugs/cups on my desk... and me needing to get a tray to bring them all one go or suffer having people over and pouring cola into champagne flutes.

Report

1point
Hales M
POST
#3

piling things up while waiting to tidy them up. i never do and they end up falling on my head or my desk, which is okay when it's a pile of draft papers but hurts more when it's a pile of over-filled plastic binders. I've not broken anything that way yet, but it is bound to happen eventually

Report

0points
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#4

No matter who's bathroom I'm in if the toilet paper isn't on the holder hanging "over" I will switch it.

Report

0points
Green Shoe Laces
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish