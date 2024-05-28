#1

Went to a national park for memorial day weekend. Obviously there were lots of teenagers and obviously some of them were brats but there were these three groups in particular that really bothered me

The first was a girl and a boy, maybe around 15-16, maybe friends, dating, or siblings, but I was in front of them in line for a waterslide and their dad was in front of me with their lil brother (7-9). Anyways, they were standing at the railing and I was very suspicious of their actions. My suspicions were confirmed when they started spitting on people down below walking on the street including children, parents, and pretty much everyone. No one noticed or said anything, and I am embarrassed to say but neither did I. I regret it deeply and wished I’d told them that they were selfish little twerps

Second one was a group of boys, maybe 5-7 of them, all around 13-15 y.o., and they were hanging out at the mini golf course. First they were trying to hit golf balls into the street when there weren’t any cars and were not successful but could have easily hurt someone. Then they started yelling curse words at the top of their lungs as they were doing the courses, and there was another family with a little girl and there were a couple other families with other young children. They left before I could say anything

Third was also on the waterslide and a teen boy pushed off and yelled at the top of his lungs, “AH! MY P***Y!” once again, multiple children, many of which were young, hanging around