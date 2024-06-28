We had a tornado/cyclone warning last week and I thought maybe I should make a Go Bag for suburban evacuation. I don't want to overload or under load it. Looking online it seems most bags are deep woods survival. What would you put in it?

Knife, fire starter, rope, 1st aid kit, tinned food ( but not too much cus it might get heavier the more you have), blanket, and the general necessities

Rhodri Terrell
