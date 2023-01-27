Well we all know corporate business is rather shady when it comes to honesty and I was bored so I created this post that encourages honest slogans.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Apple: We just want your money every time a new iPhone is released.
Disney: You know we’re going to buy the film industry eventually.
EA: Ruining games since 1982(F*ck you EA).
United Airlines: Don’t expect your luggage to be fully intact.

Report

0points
Th3Don
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish