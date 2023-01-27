1submissions
Hey Pandas, What Would An Honest Slogan For A Company?
Well we all know corporate business is rather shady when it comes to honesty and I was bored so I created this post that encourages honest slogans.
Apple: We just want your money every time a new iPhone is released.
Disney: You know we’re going to buy the film industry eventually.
EA: Ruining games since 1982(F*ck you EA).
United Airlines: Don’t expect your luggage to be fully intact.