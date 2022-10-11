As traveling alone has become a common practice, it can come with different experiences. Tell us about your worst experience, and maybe we could learn something from it.

Expect from being alone out at night as a 5.4 female it was eating at a specific restaurant. I made reservation weeks in advance. When I arrived I told the grumpy-looking waiter that I reserved a table. He looked at his list and told me there was no reservation. I proceeded to show him my confirmation email. Turns out they canceled my reservation because they thought it was a fake one because who eats out alone... I wanted to! I got the worst table outside close to the street next to the tram rails and bike lane. The waiter ignored me, took forever to get my drinks and food out, and was overall very rude. The food was great but I wouldn't go to that restaurant anymore considering how they treat solo travelers!

wifeofweasley
