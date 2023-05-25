We've all been given a compliment, but have the stars ever aligned and suddenly you're full of rizz?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

I'll go first. Once me and a friend were going back and forth and complimenting each other. Then he started saying he was "Rizzler Twizzler Trip" and I took the opportunity and said, "More like Trip the Chip cause' damn you're a snack".

From that day on, I'm infamous for my rizz.

Report

1point
CringeGuy
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish