ADVERTISEMENT

My BF and I go to New Orleans in May (we're from Germany). We have a full week for free disposition before we hop on a bus for a guided tour (another two days in NO, we'll surely do some tourist stuff then). Can you please tell me somewhere cool to go to, to hang out, to eat (it's crab season in May, right?!), your favorite places?

And which places to avoid (insecure, traps for tourists, etc.) - that would be pretty cool.

P.S.: From New Orleans, we'll be heading to Natchez, Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and Atlanta. We'd be thankful for some go-to-ideas there, too! Cheers to you from cold Germany!